CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An accidental fire leaves a downtown State College technology company covered in soot Monday night.

The Alpha Fire Company responded to KCF Technologies at 8:50 p.m. after it was reported that smoke was coming from the building. The fire reportedly started from electrical equipment in a research lab.

After the firefighters arrival, there were no flames but heavy smoke. No injuries were reported as the building was unoccupied at the time.