Electrical box fire causes a school power outage

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An electrical fire in Blair County is blamed for a significant power outage in Altoona.

The Altoona Fire Department responded to the call just before 11:30 a.m., at an electrical box on 8th Avenue.

Penn Lincoln Elementary, Altoona Senior High, and the Junior High Schools were left without power through the afternoon.

We’re told classes and activities run as usual despite the setback; however, the CareerLink office was closed for the rest of the day.

Power was restored to the area around 2 p.m.

