Electric Vehicle Chargers coming to DuBois Walmart

New direct current fast Electrify America chargers can charge capable electric vehicles in roughly 30 minutes. (Photo: Walmart)

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Electric Vehicle Chargers are coming to the DuBois Walmart, the company announced.

Walmart is partnering with Electrify America to bring electric chargers to the Walmart at 20 Industrial Drive in DuBois. The chargers will be available for public use 24 hours a day.

The chargers feature 150 kilowatt and 350 kilowatt fast chargers, according to Walmart, with charging speeds up to 20 miles of range per minute.

The company said the chargers are CCS and CHAdeMO, meaning almost every electric car on the road can use the chargers.

Pricing information can be found on the Electrify America website.

Currently, more than 130 Walmart stores across the country offer electric vehicle charging stations.