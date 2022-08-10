HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the summer comes to an end and the air conditioners start to come out of the windows, your electric bill might not change a whole lot as the PA Public Utility Commission (PUC) is alerting Pennsylvanians that electric companies are expected to raise prices again on Sept. 1.

The PUC announced Wednesday afternoon that Sept. 1 is the next date for their quarterly adjustments and utilities are reporting price changes to go along with it.

Roughly half of Pennsylvania’s major electric companies reset their energy prices on a quarterly basis, including FirstEnergy, Penelec, and West Penn Power. Along with two other companies, here are the upcoming changes.

Met-Ed , up from 7.936 cents to 9.397 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) (18.4%)

, up from 7.936 cents to 9.397 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) (18.4%) PECO, up from 7.637 cents to 8.508 cents per kWh (11.4%)

up from 7.637 cents to 8.508 cents per kWh (11.4%) Penelec , up from 8.443 cents to 10.021 cents per kWh (18.7%)

, up from 8.443 cents to 10.021 cents per kWh (18.7%) Penn Power, up from 8.694 cents to 10.348 cents per kWh (19%)

up from 8.694 cents to 10.348 cents per kWh (19%) West Penn Power, up from 8.198 cents to 8.306 cents per kWh (1.3%)

The “Price To Compare” PTC accounts for an average of 40% to 60% of the customer’s total utility bill. It varies by utility and by customer usage.

The generation prices are separate from the PUC-regulated rates that utilities charge for their distribution services – which cover the cost of operating and maintaining the infrastructure that delivers electricity to homes and businesses.

PA PUC Suggestions to help keep your utilities in check:

Energy usage is a key factor in the size of summer energy bills, and there are many ways that consumers can control that usage. Energy saving tips include:

Pay attention to the thermostat – Every degree you raise or lower the temperature could impact energy costs by up to 3%. Also, consider a programmable thermostat to automatically raise temperatures while you are away from home.



– Every degree you raise or lower the temperature could impact energy costs by up to 3%. Also, consider a programmable thermostat to automatically raise temperatures while you are away from home. Have your air conditioner serviced – Regular air conditioner maintenance along with clean air filters help ensure efficient operation of your cooling system.



– Regular air conditioner maintenance along with clean air filters help ensure efficient operation of your cooling system. Insulate and seal leaks around your home – Adding insulation, installing storm windows and doors, and sealing cracks and air leaks can help you stay cooler and use less energy.



– Adding insulation, installing storm windows and doors, and sealing cracks and air leaks can help you stay cooler and use less energy. Install or repair ceiling fans in high-trafficked rooms – Use ceiling fans to circulate the air, keeping the room and you cooler.



– Use ceiling fans to circulate the air, keeping the room and you cooler. Protect windows to reduce heat buildup – Smart landscaping and exterior window coverings are just two ways that you can better protect windows and reduce the impact of heat buildup in your home.