Election workers testing for accuracy before sending out mail-in ballots

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Before sending out ballots to area residents, Blair County election workers are running samples through accuracy and logic testing.

The testing will be finished by the end of this week to make sure ballots are coded correctly and will scan properly for counting.

The number of requested ballots in the first batch is over 16,000. The ballots will be mailed out as soon as they are printed and processed by NPC, the company the county is using to help during this election season.

The county said workers are preparing for the “tsunami” of completed ballots to be returned. Temporary workers are on board for October and November, and other county employees will help with canvassing ballots.

Requests for mail-in or absentee ballots can be made up until 5:00 p.m. on October 27.