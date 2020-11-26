Eldorado Kiwanis Christmas tree sale starts Friday

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Eldorado Kiwanis Club is gearing up for their 59th annual Christmas tree sale.

We’re told they have more than 225 trees to choose from.

Proceeds from the sale go towards youth baseball leagues in the area. Their main program is the Miracle League of Blair County, which helps children with special needs play baseball.

“These kids run the bases, they score a run, they take memories with them for a lifetime,” Ed Shrift, board member for the Eldorado Kiwanis Club, said.

“The people who support us are like angels to us. They are like angels in the outfield to these kids.”

The sale starts Friday, November 27 and will last until all trees are gone.

The hours are Monday-Friday 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club is located at 5939 California Avenue in Altoona.