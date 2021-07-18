Elderly woman’s attacker arrested in Philly, brought back to Huntingdon Co.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man has been charged for attempted second-degree murder, attempted third-degree murder and theft for a crime that occurred June 20 at a residence along Fannettsbrug Pike in Shade Gap.

According to a police report, Derrick Harrison, 31, of Philadelphia, Pa. has been charged for the attempted murder of an 86-year-old woman and also theft of the victim’s residence.

Harrison broke into the victim’s residence and strangled the victim, resulting in the victim having significant bruising, bleeding from the nose and a crushed windpipe leading to the victim going unconscious. The victim was then transported to UPMC Altoona with fear that they would not survive.

Harrison stole the victim’s phone, $40.00 in cash and the victim’s vehicle, a 2001 Chevy Impala. Police obtained a search warrant for the Pennsylvania Turnpike and found records of the Chevy Impala was at the Ft. Littleton Toll Booth at 7:10 a.m. and proceeded to exit at the Valley Forge exit at 9:23 a.m.

According to police, throughout the investigation, they tracked the phone’s use and found that it was used at 6:44 a.m. near the victim’s residence. Police continued to track the phone seeing that it was traveling east on the Pa. Turnpike.

Police then searched the area by the turnpike overpass SR 522 with one officer remembered seeing a credit card lying alongside the road. Police then found multiple credit cards in Harrison’s name beneath the turnpike overpass.

Police also spoke to someone who had said they received a phone call by the victim’s phone number and found that it was Harrison. July 15 police spoke to another person who had also received a call from the victim’s phone.

Harrison was then arrested July 17 and Huntingdon County District Attorney Dave Smith commented on the arrest and cooperation of the police and the Pa. Turnpike.

“We’re very pleased to make an arrest in this case,” said Smith. ” There was a tremendous amount of work done by The Pennsylvania State Police in this investigation with cooperation from multiple state police agencies and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.” Smith would continue to say that the victim is continuing with her recovery.

Harrison currently resides at Huntingdon County Jail.