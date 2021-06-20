Elderly woman flown to hospital after attempted homicide, home invasion

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An elderly woman in Huntingdon County was flown to an area hospital Sunday for injuries state police say she sustained during an attempted homicide.

Troopers responded to a residence along Fannettsburg Pike in Shade Gap for a reported home invasion. Once on scene, an 86-year-old woman was located with severe injuries.

Unknown individual(s) reportedly entered the home and assaulted the woman. Troopers noted that her vehicle, a 2001 Chevrolet Impala, was also missing from the residence. The vehicle is silver in color with a Pennsylvania state license plate bearing DKD3848.

The condition of the woman and the description of the suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact PSP Huntingdon at (814) 627-3161.