CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 71-year-old woman was charged for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a criminal informant (CI).

In 2019, investigators sent a CI to purchase heroin from Susan Jayne Heider after she returned from a trip to Florida using $100 in FBI funds, according to charges filed. The CI told investigators that Heider always had drugs available, so they could stop by her Moxham home any time.

Officers dropped the CI off near the area, and the CI walked to Heider’s home on Charles Street. A short time later, the CI returned with 10 foil packets of suspected heroin.

Lab results showed that the packets contained fentanyl, investigators noted.

Heider was arraigned Thursday on one felony count of manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to deliver drugs and one minor count of being in possession of a controlled substance.

An unsecured bail was set at $25,000, and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.

Court records indicate Heider also faced felony and minor drug charges back in 1989.