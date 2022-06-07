HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man is facing attempted homicide charges after police say he set a woman’s home on fire before shooting at her Monday morning.

Gary Harbst, 83, was charged with attempted murder, arson, and other felonies after a police investigation led them to him June 6.

Gary Harbst, 83 (Huntingdon County Prison)

At around 7:45 a.m. Harbst was alleged to be on his UTV and driving it towards the residence on Fosters Road in Union Township. The woman told police he heard a UTV and then loud banging and went outside to see her vehicle on fire.

The woman then went inside to call 9-1-1 and said smoke started to rise from the basement. She went into her sunroom to escape the smoke and that’s when she claimed she saw Harbst outside on his ATV with a gun and he began shooting at her. He then fled the scene.

Witnesses living around the woman corroborated that they saw the man on his UTV driving past their property and heard the gunshots. One witness said he tried to locate the UTV when he noticed smoke rising from the woman’s house.

After arriving at Harbst’s residence, police noted a black UTV with gas cans in the back of it. A search later found a shell casing that matched two other .22 shell casings they found at the scene as well as a bag of .22 shells inside of his home.

Harbst was taken into custody and placed in Huntingdon County prison. A judge denied bail for the 83-year-old.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 15.