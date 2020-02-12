Eisenhower Auditorium closing for renovations

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Eisenhower Auditorium on Penn State’s main campus will be closing for renovations later in 2020.

The university announced Wednesday that the venue will be closed to performances and events from June to November.

Penn State says the Center for the Performing Arts will hold a modified schedule of events and performances at other theaters on campus during the renovations. The box office at Eisenhower will remain open. The university expects to resume normal operations and performances in December, with the 2020-2021 schedule to be released in May.

“I am grateful that Penn State is continuing to make important and necessary investments in Eisenhower Auditorium,” Director of the Center for the Performing Arts, George Trudeau said. “As the region’s premier proscenium performance venue, Eisenhower is a singularly unique and valuable resource for Penn State and central Pennsylvania.”

The work includes mechanical system upgrades, emergency lighting modernization, and improved accessibility for performers to the dressing area from the state and outside entrance. A full roof replacement will also happen.

The university says asbestos abatement will also happen, which is common in renovations of older buildings, and all precautions and regulations will be followed.

The renovations are expected to cost around $6.8 million.

Eisenhower Auditorium seats 2,500 and has been operational since 1974.