Eighth Annual Blues and Blues held at Lakemont Park, proceeds go to “We Care Foundation”

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County community enjoyed the Eighth annual Blues and Brews at Lakemont Park’s Trolley House.

The event, which featured live music, beer tastings from more than 50 breweries, and wine tastings from various wineries, raises money towards the We Care Foundation in Altoona.

The organization provides speech, language, and other therapies for children.

“A lot of it is for families that can’t afford to have these types of services so the We Care Foundation will help, step in, and be able to assist these families with these needed services,” said Adam Ward, Board Member for the We Care Foundation.

Board Member Adam Ward says funding from the event helps we care provide new resources for the children, and upgrades to the facility where the programs are held. 100 percent of the proceedings go towards the foundation.