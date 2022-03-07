CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At least eight units made their way to a late-night house fire in Burnside Borough.

Around 11:10 p.m. along 1st Avenue, there were reports of flames at a single-family home. Units were able to get the fire under control and there were no injuries.

It’s not yet clear what started the blaze or how much damage was done.

This story will be updated when more details are made available.