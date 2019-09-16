Eight blighted properties to be demolished in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Eight properties in the Cambria County will be demolished because of blight.

Four residential and four commercial properties will be torn down by the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority.

The authority has around $115,000 to use and the projects are funded by Act 152, which is designed to help municipalities with projects like this.

The properties being demolished are located in Johnstown, Portage, Ebensburg, Gallitzin, Lilly, Nanty Glo and Summerhill.

A Johnstown woman we spoke to says the latest demolitions are progress, but the bigger issue is the property owners.

“A lot of landlords live out of town and they don’t care. They don’t care what their properties look like. That is negative toward the ones that really do,” says Evelyn Kassander.

We also spoke to Renee Daly, the Executive Director for the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority, and she said all eight properties are owned by public entities, however, they’re owned by public entities because of the lack of upkeep from previous private owners.

Daly added that the demolitions should start within the next four weeks and be wrapped by the spring of 2020.