Egg-cellent news for chicken owners in Logan Township: Fowl can stay if they are managed

The Logan Township Board Of Supervisors met on Thursday and one of the big topics was an ordinance not allowing residents who live outside agriculture zoning areas to have pet chickens.

The discussion has lasted more than a year, but the township appears to have a solution. At the meeting they voted to pass a moratorium and allow residents to keep chickens and other farm animals as long as they are kept in a controlled area.

“It gives a teeth to the ordinance for those people who let their chickens out running around in neighbors yards,” said Jim Patterson, the Board Of Supervisors Chairman. “They roost in their front porches, they roost in their back porches, they dig up their gardens in the summer. It’s going to restrict that.”

Many residents came out to voice their opinions so they could keep their pets. Katie McCabe and her daughter Kaylie have had pet chickens for almost two years, but the got a citation last fall for violating the chicken ordinance due to them being outside of an agriculture zoning area. Despite that, they were determined to not lose their pets.

“The Easter Bunny brought them to my girls when Covid shut everything down just as something to kind of hands on do,” said McCabe. We’ve treated it as a learning experience. Our neighbors love the chickens. They keep the tics down, we share eggs with them, it’s been a good experience for my girls. They’ve learned a lot.”

Kaylie loves taking care of the chickens and she has gotten very close with them over the past two years.

“They all have different personalities. One is more adventurous when they were little, and one is more adventurous now,” said Kaylie. “One will go up to my hand and eat food when the others will slowly and cautiously come rather than the one who’s running. Some will adventure, some will stay around the coup, and they stick together.”

With the outcome of the meeting, they feel very good going forward about their future with the chickens.