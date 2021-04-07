Sanitation company donating equipment to Somerset County Fire, EMS

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown sanitization company is donating foggers and disinfectants to 27 fire departments and 7 EMS stations located throughout Somerset County.

Eco Safe Sanitizing specializes in facility sanitation products and services to treat and prevent viruses, including COVID-19, as well as mold and other harmful organisms.

“We did this in Cambria County a couple weeks ago. Everyone was very appreciative. We had some departments from Somerset County reach out to us last week, so we decided to just go ahead and donate to all of the fire and EMS stations in Somerset County as well,” said PJ McGowan, President of Eco Safe Sanitizing.