Ebner Elementary honors memory of former students at Memorial Garden

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ebner Elementary students, teachers and administration will celebrate the dedication of the Mowrie A. Ebner Memorial Garden today at 6 p.m.

The garden was designed to honor the memory of former Ebner Elementary students, according to a press release. Those students are as follows:

Kea Barnes. Kea perished in a fatal home fire Jan. 17, 2015.



Kaylee Kruise. Kaylee was a 5th-grade student who died Feb. 12 after a 2-year cancer battle.



Civario Ciavarella. Civario perished in a home fire April 27, 2020.



Devon Pfirsching. Devon lost his life at the age of 15 Feb. 25, 2020.

The memorial garden was funded by the 2019 -2020 5th- and 6th-grades classes who did not have the opportunity to spend their class funds on class events due to the COVID-19 school closures, the release said.

The garden includes four trees, one in memory of each former student. Students in the 5th- and 6th-grade classes of 2019-2020 participated by painting rocks placed in and around the trees.

The project was led by PTO President Jamie Lightner.

