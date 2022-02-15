CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The old stone jail in Ebensburg will become a multi-use facility after being acquired by DSherwoodD Enterprises on Jan. 31.

The Cambria County Commissioners said that the transfer and economic development was in thanks to Cambria County, DSherwoodD Enterprises, Ebensburg Borough and the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County.

“Teamwork with the County, Ebensburg Borough, the Redevelopment Authority and Mr. David S,” Cambria County Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said in a statement. “Davis is getting things done and it continues the winning atmosphere.”

Repairs are expected to begin in the summer and once they are completed, work will be done in restoring it to a multi-use facility, according to a press release. Cambria County Commissioner William Smith said that the facility will provide a positive impact for the community.

“A historic landmark will be preserved and it will be turned into a multi-use facility that will attract visitors from Cambria County and our region,” Commissioner Smith said. “History will be honored by these efforts and this project will have a positive economic impact in Ebensburg by offering office space, hosting events and conducting tours of the prison.”

Executive Director for Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County Renee Daily said how excited they are for the multi-use facility.

“The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County has been working with Mr. Davis on this project since the fall of 2019. We are very excited for this multi-use facility and proud to have been a small part of this project.”

The jail was originally under Cambria County and the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County. The stone jail was built-in 1872 and housed prisoners until 1997. It has been used for ghost-hunting television shows such as “Destination Fears” and “Paranormal Lockdown.”