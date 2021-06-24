Ebensburg Wheels and Wings returns today

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In conjunction with Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley, Ebensburg’s Wheels and Wings has made a come-back this year after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 17th annual Wheels and Wings kicks off today from 5 to 10 p.m. in downtown Ebensburg.

Vehicle registration is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and it’s $7 per entry. The Ebensburg Borough and Community said to enter off of E. High Street and look for their team of volunteers at the corner of Sample and Caroline Streets.

The wing-off will extend throughout the event as food vendors serve-up their best wings.

At 6 p.m., there will be live music from FUSE Band Rocks that extends until 9:30 at the corner of Sample and Center Streets.

The car, truck and motorcycle show will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. with best of of show winners, class winners and best wings awards at 8:30 p.m.

Shops, restaurants, bars and clubs will be open, and some of them will feature their own special events.

Different vendors you can expect to see include as follows: