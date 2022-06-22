CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 18th annual Wheels and Wings kicks off Thursday in downtown Ebensburg, the same day that Johnstown’s annual Thunder in the Valley begins.

On June 23 from 5 to 10 p.m., head to downtown Ebensburg for the annual Wheels and Wings. There will be live entertainment by Giants of Science, a variety of food vendors, a car/truck and motorcycle show, and more.

Those interested in registering a vehicle for the show can do so from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on N. Caroline Street near Kim Springer Insurance Agency Inc. It’s $10 per entry, and the first 150 registrants will receive dash plaques. There is no early registration. One class winner will be chosen per class as well as one overall Best of Show, according to the Ebensburg Borough and Community. Awards are to be announced at 8:30 p.m.

Side streets will start closing at noon and 100 through 600 blocks of N. Center Street at 4 p.m., though the Ebensburg Borough and Community said High Street will remain open.

Food vendors will line W. Sample Street by the VFW and just beyond Dauntless Fire Company to serve up their best wings during the wing-off as well as other food items. Awards will be given to the best wings at 8:30 p.m.

Giants of Science will perform from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the corner of Sample and Center Streets.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

If you’re still looking for something to do the rest of the weekend, visit Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley from Thursday through Sunday. A full schedule can be found here.

For the latest updates on Wheels and Wings, visit the Ebensburg Borough and Community’s Facebook page or online at ebensburgpa.com/wheels-and-wings.