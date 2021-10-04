Ebensburg to hold fall foliage ride through the Ghost Town Trail

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Celebrate fall at the annual fall foliage ride on the Ghost Town Trail in Ebensburg, Sunday, Oct. 10.

“The event provides a fun, healthy, family-friendly activity and encourages people to get outside and discover all the history and beauty this trail has to offer,” Danea Koss, Community Development Director, said.

Riders along the trail can drop off their bikes at the Ebensburg Trailhead (YPCC) and drive to where they plan to end their ride at either Vintondale, Dilltown or Saylor Park and park their car. After parking their car, visitors will board a bus headed to the Ebensburg Trailhead.

Walkers along the trail are also welcomed to participate in the event.

The schedule for bus pickup is below:

Saylor Park – 12:30 p.m.

Dilltown – 1 p.m.

Vintondale – 1:30 p.m.

The bus will return to Ebensburg Trailhead at approximately 2 p.m.

Registration for the event is required and will be accepted until Thursday, Oct. 7, or until the bus is full. To register, call or email Danea Koss at 814-472-8412 or dkoss@ebensburgpa.com