Ebensburg to hold 28th annual Potatofest this weekend

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thousands of people will gather this weekend for Ebensburg’s annual Potatofest.

The streets will be lined with vendors, crafters, food trucks and live music throughout the day.

Community Development Director for Ebensburg, Danea Koss, says there will be something for everyone at this year’s festival.

“It’s going to be a great day of shopping, lots of your favorite potato and festival foods. It’s a great day with the family, there’s a lot to do. The fire hall does a wine testing throughout the day so something for everyone.”

The event starts on Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m.