Ebensburg set to host “Spud Stroll,” in light of Potatofest cancelation

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ebensburg’s annual Potatofest was canceled earlier this year due to the coronavirus but borough officials still wanted to give the community something to do while supporting downtown businesses.

On September 27, the borough is encouraging folks to particiapte in a “Spud Stroll,” in honor of the Potatofest.

The farmer’s market will be extended all day and businesses will be hosting outdoor dining and sidewalk sales.

“We’ve had so many things canceled this year and so many businesses have struggled these last few months to try to make ends meat. So this is just a way to promote the town, promote the business community and still be able to have something through the day and for people to maybe even bring in some of the revenue that they’ve lost over these last few months,” said Community Development Director, Danea Koss.

She says more information will be released in the coming weeks on the borough’s Facebook page.