CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Starting the weekend of July 15th Ebensburg Main Street partners with a variety of sponsors to bring music to the city.

Beginning on Friday, July 15 the Penn Eben Park (Ebensburg) will host its first band, The Band of Eden. For every performance, the concerts will take place in Penn Eben Park from 6 -9 p.m.

Here’s the full list of scheduled performances:

July 15: The Band of Eden

July 22: Miss Melanie

August 5: The Boomers

August 12: Jeff Webb & The Delectable Sound

August 19: METRO

August 26: Ghostown Revelry

The sponsors for the performances are Pivot Physical Therapy, State Farm, Charles Enterprises, Cambridge Ebensburg, Cambria Care Center, Amber Hills, Rotary, SERVPRO, and WTAJ.

Make sure to bring a chair, blankets, family, and friends to join in on the live musical performances.