Ebensburg PotatoFest has been canceled

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Main Street Partnership reports that they have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s 29th annual PotatoFest, which was set to be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

The Ebensburg Main Street Partnership Board released the following statement about their decision:

“One of the goals of the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership is to organize and host safe, family-friendly events for our community to celebrate and enjoy. For that reason, the health and safety of our community members, committee and event volunteers, and our attendees must come first.

We cannot, in good conscience, plan an event to bring thousands of people from all the over the region into downtown Ebensburg while under a gathering restriction from the Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control. The Partnership is committed to continuing to support our local businesses and is still exploring ideas of other ways to celebrate the weekend and bring business to Ebensburg.

We’d like to thank everyone for their past support of our events and we look forward to hosting our full schedule of events in 2021.”

The Ebensburg Main Street Partnership is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to fostering economic growth, promoting a sense of community, and preserving the historic charm and character of Ebensburg