Ebensburg named finalist for dog park grant, needs community votes

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Rotary Club is celebrating the upcoming construction of a dog park at Lake Rowena, but they still need help from the community.

“We don’t just want to build a dog park, we want to build the best dog park in the region,” Committee Chair Phil Sutton said.

Each year, PetSafe holds a “Bark for Your Park” grant contest in which the top five communities with the most votes will win $25,000 towards constructing a dog park. Since 2011, the company has donated more than $1.5 million for more than 70 dog parks across 40 U.S. states.

This year, the Ebensburg dog park has landed a position in the final round of voting.

After spending over a year developing the plans, location and amenities for the dog park, all that is left are the funds to construct it. The design plans include two walking paths with over 1,500 feet of crushed gravel pathway, planned to cost about $16,400. Benches around the park, both open-air and covered are also included in the plans, but add another $9,000 to the final cost.

“Building a dog park has been something that has been at the top of the list of wanted features amongst members of the town, so we decided we are going to go for it,” Sutton said.

The Rotary Club and community believe that enough funds will be raised to cover the cost of extensive fencing, drainage, dog drinking fountains, parking and amenities, but winning the grant would alleviate some of the funding burdens.

How to help

Those who would like to vote for Ebensburg to be in the top five can do so by heading to the Bark for Your Park website and selecting “Vote!” in the Ebensburg box.

Votes can be placed once a day, every day until Aug. 31 when the period ends. Contest winners will be announced Sept. 2.

Also, to support the funding of the dog park, the Rotary Club will host the first-ever Dawg Pawty. The event will be held at Lake Rowena on Saturday, Aug. 14 and include great family-friendly fun activities. Local vendors will be set up along with a caricaturist, pet photographer and dog grooming booth.