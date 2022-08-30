CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 42-year-old man faces felony charges after police were told he sent sexually explicit pictures to two teenage girls multiple times knowing how young they are.

Andrew Michael Brothers was hit with a slew of charges, such as sending explicit sexual material to minors, unlawful contact with minors and corruption of minors, after two teenagers came forward to report he had sent them nude pictures on Snapchat. State police met with both teens Aug. 18 who gave very similar stories, according to charges filed.

42-year-old Andrew Brothers via Cambria County Prison

At the time of these alleged incidents, one girl was 15 and the other was 12, according to police. The first girl met him after riding side by sides in June with mutual friends, and Brothers gave her his Snapchat. The second girl met him through the the first girl, who provided her with Brothers’ Snapchat.

The first girl who met Brothers told police they were just riding friends, though he started messaging her every day, and she thought it was weird due to his age. Then, on multiple occasions throughout July, she said he sent her penis pictures, police noted. At the time, the girl said her mother did not know about the pictures, but she made her daughter delete him from Snapchat due to his age. The girl later reportedly gave his Snapchat to the second girl so she could still talk to Brothers.

The second girl also received a penis picture from Brothers, and he also allegedly told her that he wanted to have sex with her, according to the affidavit. The second girl’s mother was made aware of this by the first girl’s mother after the first girl saw it and went to her own mother about it.

The mother of the second girl told police that Brothers sent her daughter a full picture of himself while driving his UPS vehicle, and she saved it and showed police the picture. Police used this picture to positively identify Brothers.

Brothers was lodged in Cambria County Prison for both alleged crimes, though he has since posted 10 percent of each $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing will take place Sept. 6.