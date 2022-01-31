Ebensburg man accused of masturbating in front of children

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man faces indecent assault charges after police were told he was caught masturbating in front of kids.

Scott Thomas Roles, 40, is alleged to have masturbated in front of children under the age of 10 at least three times, according to state police in Ebensburg. The investigation began after a woman claims to have caught him in the act in October.

Roles admitted to masturbating in front of the children in an interview with investigators, police noted. In additional interviews, police discovered Roles had also inappropriately touched one of the children, and he made them touch him, too.

Roles remains free without bail and was charged with two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 as well as one count of indecent exposure. His preliminary hearing is slated for Feb. 22.