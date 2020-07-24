Ebensburg kicks off concert series and homecoming weekend, but with new look

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friday would have been the first day of Ebensburg’s annual downtown shutdown but it was canceled because of the coronavirus. Even with the cancellation, organizers still wanted to bring some life to the downtown area.

The streets for Ebensburg’s downtown shutdown would normally be filled with 500 to 1,000 people during the Main Street Partnership’s event but this year’s event will look a lot different.

There won’t be a fireworks show, food trucks or live music, but community development director, Danea Koss, says there’s still plenty for your family to do.

“Community yard sales all over town, we have a fishing derby at Lake Rowena, a free yoga class, we do an open house at the tennis center, the YPPC’s doing a cornhole tournament.”

COVID-19 canceled big events like Potatofest and Wheels and Wings so Koss says they still wanted to have something to help out downtown businesses while also following the 250 person limit for events.

Rik-N-Nik’s is a pizza shop downtown and they’ve lost lots of business during the pandemic.

“Our dine-in has been completely as far as people coming in and eating. Our delivery on the other hand has picked up so it’s kind of like a wash as far as business. Just to see people and have them come in and sit down, talk how their day’s going…kinda miss that,” said Rick Ardini, owner of Rik-N-Nik’s.

On the other hand, Follow Your Art actually opened during the pandemic on May 15, and owner Marian Ross says it’s been a hit in the community.

“There’s no more craft fairs and there’s nowhere for people who have worked on their crafts all year long to share their work…so they’re coming to me to display their art here at Follow Your Art and as you can see, we’re getting pretty filled up.”

Both businesses are excited for this weekend and encourage folks to shop local while downtown.