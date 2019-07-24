Ebensburg hosts job fair

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Frank Burns hosted a job fair today at the Young People’s Community Center in Ebensburg.

More than 45 employers looking to hire immediately came to talk and even held on-the-spot interviews.

Career link estimates that there are around 1,000 unfilled jobs in Cambria County.

Daniel Bracken, who attended the fair, says events like this make it easier to create connections.

“Work’s there you just got to find it but if you can’t hook up the people that need to work with companies that are looking for work, it doesn’t do you any good. If you’re here in one space, you’re not running around all over the place and it’s a good opportunity.”

Burns says he hopes they can host job fairs like this in the future.