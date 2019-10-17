Ebensburg district recognized as historic

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A district in Ebensburg has been nationally recognized as historic by the National Parks Service.

It was recently put on the National Register of Historic Places, which is the nation’s official list of properties that are recognized for their significance to American history, archeology, architecture, engineering and culture.

Ebensburg’s significant period spans from 1799 to 1961 and was nominated for its commerce and architecture.

The district includes around 422 contributing and 161 non-contributing properties in and around the downtown area.

Danea Koss, Community Development Director in Ebensburg, says the process to be recognized was lengthy.

“We had to give the address, the tax parcel number, the date that it was built, the type of building that it is, the style that it is. All of that information had to be documented.”

Dr. John “Jack” Coleman, a local resident and historian, tried to get Ebensburg recognized back in the 1990s, and this week his dreams finally came full circle.

More information can be found on the borough’s website.