Ebensburg celebrates 30th annual PotatoFest this weekend, other events

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get ready to load up on carbs, crafts and other entertainment this weekend at the 30th annual PotatoFest in downtown Ebensburg.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., almost 200 local arts, crafts and food vendors will line High, Center, Julian and Sample Streets in addition to the Prave Parking Lot, Veterans Memorial Park and Penn Eben Park.

(Note: A complete breakdown of the schedule by location can be found listed by scrolling below.)

The event will, of course, offer a variety of unique potato foods as well as live entertainment.

PotatoFest is free to attend, and there will be free shuttles running from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Admiral Peary Vo-Tech and Central Cambria School, Penn Highlands Community College, Lake Rowena and Cambria County Fairgrounds.

“The PotatoFest Committee and Main Street Partnership work year-round to put together a family-friendly event that has a little something for everyone,” Community Development Director Danea Koss said. “We really focus on attracting all types of people from our area and beyond.”

However, PotatoFest isn’t all that will be going on.

The 14th annual Wine Extravaganza at Dauntless Fire Station will offer a wine glass and wine tasting to participants for $10.

Also this year will be a designated area for children called “Adventures in Spudland” hosted by Hogues Fun Factory. There will be an 18 ft. slide, 38 obstacle courses, an “Extreme Dance Party Dance Dome” and a castle bounce house in addition to crafts such as spin art, wax hands and glitter tattoos.

It doesn’t end there. The Kid’s Potato Patch and Mini Golf will return inside the Ebensburg Presbyterian Church.

Additionally, Saint Francis University Esports program will host a video-gaming lounge in the Community Room in the Ebensburg Municipal Building.

Last but not least, Steel City Axe will have their mobile axe-throwing unit at the Sample and Center Street intersection.

As aforementioned, here is a complete breakdown of the schedule:

Entertainment Schedule

MAIN TENT

10 a.m. to 11:30 pm: Rue Moyer

12:00 to 2:00 p.m.: Jill & Leah

3 to 5 p.m.: Giants of Science

SOUTH CENTER STREET

10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Tree the Band

12:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Joe Caroff

3 to 5 p.m.: Bruce Shettig

MEMORIAL PARK TENT

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Moonshine Jasmine

1 to 3 p.m.: Adam & the Openers

3:30 to 5:00 p.m.: Exotic Edventures Petting Zoo

PENN EBEN PARK

10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Samantha Press

12:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Somebody to Love

3 to 5 p.m.: Band of Eden

VFW LOT Dance Groups

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Horseshoe Cloggers

1 to 2 p.m.: Wolf`s Performing Arts

2 to 2:30 p.m.: Impulse Dance Studio

2:30 to 3 p.m.: The Dance Loft

ADVENTURES IN SPUDLAND & ADDITIONAL ENTERTAINMENT

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Dance Dome, Bounce House and Obstacle Course VFW Lot

9 am to 5 pm: Steel City Axe Throwing Center & Sample Street

9 am to 5 pm: Wine Tasting at Dauntless Fire Hall

9 am to 5 pm: Kids Potato Patch Mini-Golf – Ebensburg Presbyterian Church

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Kids Potato Patch – Ebensburg Presbyterian Church

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Beautiful Balloons by Simplicity – Kimball Park Gazebo

12 to 5 p.m.: SFU Esports Gaming Lounge Ebg Municipal Bldg Community Rm

For more information, head to the Ebensburg PotatoFest website, the Ebensburg Borough & Community Facebook or call the Ebensburg Borough Office at 814-472-8780.