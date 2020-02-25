Ebensburg Borough votes to complete sidewalk and curb project

The Borough of Ebensburg voted last night to finish up the remaining parts of their sidewalk and curb project.

The borough has been upgrading and adding sidewalks around town for the last 20 years.

Sidewalks and curbs in the northeast sections of town on streets like Sample, Crawford, Horner and Caroline will be added or replaced.

Borough Manager, Dan Penazter, says it could have a waterfall effect on the town.

“It’s a matter of safety, it’s a matter of aesthetics it makes the town look a whole lot better and it serves as an encouragement for individual property owners to make their own improvements and invest in their property.”

The borough will be paying for the majority of the project including the excavation, new curbing, the removal and planting of any trees, however, the residents will be responsible for the actual bid cost for the project contract.

The two-year project will cost a little more than $2 million and should be completed late next year.