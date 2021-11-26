Ebensburg’s 16th annual ‘Dickens of a Christmas’ around the corner

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ebensburg’s family-oriented Christmas celebration based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will take place next weekend.
The 16th annual “Dickens of a Christmas” is an old-fashioned Christmas weekend taking place Dec. 3 to 5 with each day filled with a wide variety of events.
Vendors and other participants will be dressed according to Victorian-era themed styles. Food and drinks will reflect the time period, as well.
According to the Ebensburg Borough & Community, the weekend schedule includes:
Friday, December 3rd – A Night of Lights
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Gingerbread House Decorating Contest Display
Cambria County Historical Society
615 N. Center Street
4:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Ornament Crafting with Treats & Carols
Follow Your Art, 226 W. High Street
6:00 p.m. – Ebensburg Light-Up Night
Kimball Park
6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Holiday Ceramics – Paint N’ Take
All Ages – Prices Vary
Seating Reservation Suggested
Walk-ins Welcome by Availability
The Porch Peddler’s Workshop
133 S. Center Street
6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Gingerbread House Decorating Contest Display
Cambria County Historical Society
615 N. Center Street
6:30 p.m. – Outdoor Movie Night w/ Hot Chocolate Around the Fire
Weather Permitting
Ebensburg VFW
7:30 p.m. – Cresson Lake Playhouse Christmas Show
Cambria County Courthouse
8:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. – Indoor Ice Skating
$5 entry/$4 rental
North Central Recreation Center
186 Schoolhouse Road, Ebensburg
Evening – Winter Wonderland Holiday Light Display
Throughout Ebensburg
Saturday, December 4th – Dickens of a Downtown
8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.- Breakfast with Santa
Young Peoples Community Center
300 Prave Street
8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Indoor Craft Show
Holy Name Church Hall
500 N. Julian Street
8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Indoor Craft Shows
Dauntless Fire Hall
Ebensburg VFW
9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Gingerbread House Decorating Contest Display
Cambria County Historical Society
615 N. Center Street
9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Department 56 Dickens Village Display
Donated in Loving Memory of Elaine Catalfamo
Ebensburg Municipal Bldg
Community Room
300 W. High Street
9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Free Hot Chocolate Compliments of Ebensburg Rotary Club
Penn Eben Park Gazebo
10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Ornament Crafting with Treats & Carols
Follow Your Art,
226 W. High Street
10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Ladies Day Specials & Prizes
Gold Rush Diamonds & Boutique
Ebensburg Mini Mall
3133 New Germany Road, Ste 38
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Visit with the Lilly Mountain Alpacas
Penn Eben Park
11:00 a.m. – Fat Bike Beer Day
BBQ, Beer & Bikes
Pour on Center
102 S. Center St.
11:00 a.m. – Christmas Parade
Downtown Ebensburg
After Parade – Children’s Treats & Free Photos with Santa
Penn Eben Park Gazebo
KMN Photography
Claire Terese Photography
Central Cambria Lions Club
Noon to 2:00 p.m. – Christmas Tree Toss
Penn Eben Park – Hosted by Cresson Lake Playhouse
Noon to 3:00 p.m. – Live Nativity Drive-Thru
Ebensburg United Methodist Church, 100 E. Highland Ave.
Noon to 4:00 p.m. – Horse & Carriage Rides
Penn Eben Park – Corner of Sample & Julian Streets
1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus
Gold Rush Diamonds & Boutique
Ebensburg Mini Mall
3133 New Germany Road, Suite 38
1:00 to 2:00 p.m. registration, 2:00 p.m. start time – Santa Pub Crawl
Penn Eben Park Gazebo – Hosted by Cresson Lake Playhouse
2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. – Whittler’s Workshop DIY Miniature Holiday Display
(Ages 4+ Suggested)
$10.00 – REGISTRATION REQUIRED
The Porch Peddler’s Workshop
133 S. Center Street
3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Brass & Organ Recital
Ebensburg Presbyterian Church
6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Fezziwig Party
Lloyd Street Brewing Company
8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Indoor Ice Skating
$5 entry/$4 rental
North Central Recreation Center
186 Schoolhouse Road, Ebensburg
All Evening – Winter Wonderland Light Display
Downtown Ebensburg
Sunday, December 5th
12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – DIY Stacked Tree & Snowman Tabletop Displays
$25.00 – REGISTRATION REQUIRED
The Porch Peddler’s Workshop
133 S. Center Street
2:00 p.m. – Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet Holiday-Themed Concert
Hosted in Collaboration with Mount Aloysius College
Cost: $25.00 – REGISTER HERE
Chapel at Mount Aloysius College
All evening – Winter Wonderland Light Display
Downtown Ebensburg
For more information, head to the Borough of Ebensburg Borough’s website or their Facebook page.
