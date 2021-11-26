Ebensburg’s 16th annual ‘Dickens of a Christmas’ around the corner

The pandemic has led to limitations in manufacturing and transportation, as well as the mining and growing of materials commonly used in a wide array of products.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ebensburg’s family-oriented Christmas celebration based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will take place next weekend.

The 16th annual “Dickens of a Christmas” is an old-fashioned Christmas weekend taking place Dec. 3 to 5 with each day filled with a wide variety of events.

Vendors and other participants will be dressed according to Victorian-era themed styles. Food and drinks will reflect the time period, as well.

According to the Ebensburg Borough & Community, the weekend schedule includes:

Friday, December 3rd – A Night of Lights

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Gingerbread House Decorating Contest Display

Cambria County Historical Society

615 N. Center Street

4:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Ornament Crafting with Treats & Carols

Follow Your Art, 226 W. High Street

6:00 p.m. – Ebensburg Light-Up Night

Kimball Park

6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Holiday Ceramics – Paint N’ Take

All Ages – Prices Vary

Seating Reservation Suggested

Walk-ins Welcome by Availability

The Porch Peddler’s Workshop

133 S. Center Street

6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Gingerbread House Decorating Contest Display

Cambria County Historical Society

615 N. Center Street

6:30 p.m. – Outdoor Movie Night w/ Hot Chocolate Around the Fire

Weather Permitting

Ebensburg VFW

7:30 p.m. – Cresson Lake Playhouse Christmas Show

Cambria County Courthouse

8:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. – Indoor Ice Skating

$5 entry/$4 rental

North Central Recreation Center

186 Schoolhouse Road, Ebensburg

Evening – Winter Wonderland Holiday Light Display

Throughout Ebensburg

Saturday, December 4th – Dickens of a Downtown

8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.- Breakfast with Santa

Young Peoples Community Center

300 Prave Street

8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Indoor Craft Show

Holy Name Church Hall

500 N. Julian Street

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Indoor Craft Shows

Dauntless Fire Hall

Ebensburg VFW

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Gingerbread House Decorating Contest Display

Cambria County Historical Society

615 N. Center Street

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Department 56 Dickens Village Display

Donated in Loving Memory of Elaine Catalfamo

Ebensburg Municipal Bldg

Community Room

300 W. High Street

9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Free Hot Chocolate Compliments of Ebensburg Rotary Club

Penn Eben Park Gazebo

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Ornament Crafting with Treats & Carols

Follow Your Art,

226 W. High Street

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Ladies Day Specials & Prizes

Gold Rush Diamonds & Boutique

Ebensburg Mini Mall

3133 New Germany Road, Ste 38

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. – Visit with the Lilly Mountain Alpacas

Penn Eben Park

11:00 a.m. – Fat Bike Beer Day

BBQ, Beer & Bikes

Pour on Center

102 S. Center St.

11:00 a.m. – Christmas Parade

Downtown Ebensburg

After Parade – Children’s Treats & Free Photos with Santa

Penn Eben Park Gazebo

KMN Photography

Claire Terese Photography

Central Cambria Lions Club

Noon to 2:00 p.m. – Christmas Tree Toss

Penn Eben Park – Hosted by Cresson Lake Playhouse

Noon to 3:00 p.m. – Live Nativity Drive-Thru

Ebensburg United Methodist Church, 100 E. Highland Ave.

Noon to 4:00 p.m. – Horse & Carriage Rides

Penn Eben Park – Corner of Sample & Julian Streets

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus

Gold Rush Diamonds & Boutique

Ebensburg Mini Mall

3133 New Germany Road, Suite 38

1:00 to 2:00 p.m. registration, 2:00 p.m. start time – Santa Pub Crawl

Penn Eben Park Gazebo – Hosted by Cresson Lake Playhouse

2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. – Whittler’s Workshop DIY Miniature Holiday Display

(Ages 4+ Suggested)

$10.00 – REGISTRATION REQUIRED

The Porch Peddler’s Workshop

133 S. Center Street

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Brass & Organ Recital

Ebensburg Presbyterian Church

6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Fezziwig Party

Lloyd Street Brewing Company

8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – Indoor Ice Skating

$5 entry/$4 rental

North Central Recreation Center

186 Schoolhouse Road, Ebensburg

All Evening – Winter Wonderland Light Display

Downtown Ebensburg

Sunday, December 5th

12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – DIY Stacked Tree & Snowman Tabletop Displays

$25.00 – REGISTRATION REQUIRED

The Porch Peddler’s Workshop

133 S. Center Street

2:00 p.m. – Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet Holiday-Themed Concert

Hosted in Collaboration with Mount Aloysius College

Cost: $25.00 – REGISTER HERE

Chapel at Mount Aloysius College

All evening – Winter Wonderland Light Display

Downtown Ebensburg

For more information, head to the Borough of Ebensburg Borough’s website or their Facebook page.