Eating dinner out can help local nonprofit

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Mountain Lion Backpack program is asking folks in the community to come out to their fundraiser this Thursday, September 19.

It’ll be at Texas Roadhouse in Altoona, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You will need to show them a voucher for the fundraiser, and 10 percent of all the food purchases will go towards the.

They’ll also be set up from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a bake sale and information about the program.

“To me, it’s important. Children are our future and i feel that it’s a way of giving back to the community and helping the community and helping these children ultimately succeed in school, so that they can be successful in the future,” Amber Smith, Director of the Mountain Lion Backpack Program, said.

There will also be a soup drive at the Altoona High School football game this Friday night, September 20, which just so happens to be Elementary night.