‘Easter-Grams’ available for residents in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Humane Society of Cambria County is teaming up with the Easter Bunny to deliver Easter-Grams April 2 and 3.

The Easter Bunny is bringing a friend of his own: a dog from the Humane Society that is up for adoption. Executive Director Jessica Vamos hopes by including adoptable animals, they will increase their chances of finding a furever family and home.

If you want to send an Easter-Gram to someone, you are asked to make a $15 donation to the Humane Society. This is limited to residents of Cambria County. The Easter-Grams include candy, pet goodies, and a visit from the Easter Bunny and his furry friend. To request an Easter Gram, you can fill out an online form provided by the Humane Society.

You can submit requests until 8 p.m. March 31. You will receive a confirmation email with your specific scheduled time no later than 8 a.m. April 1.

For the safety of the community, those who receive visits from the Easter Bunny and his adoptable doggie sidekick are encouraged to practice social distancing, and will not be permitted to pet the dog.