Easter for Eli organization gives baskets to families struggling during pandemic

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Easter for Eli, a nonprofit that aims to bring joy to children celebrating the holiday in hospitals, spent some time spreading good cheer to families in need.

Volunteers have been delivering Easter baskets to thousand of sick kids throughout the country for the last 5 years.

This year, because of coronavirus concerns, hospitals said they wouldn’t be taking any outside donations. The organization decided to do a community drive-thru basket handout for families struggling financially during the pandemic.

Easter for Eli founder, Martin Garrett, told us he was happy he was still able to spread the mission of the organization.

“Our entire motto is to share Eli’s joy with so many others,” Garrett said. “It was great to be able to give back to the community.”

Garrett said around 1,000 baskets were given to more than 300 families in need.

We’re told the organization is going to continue working with hospitals to donate baskets and gift cards throughout the year once restrictions are lifted.

Easter for Eli was started after Garrett lost his son, Eli, to cancer.