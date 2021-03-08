‘Easter for Eli’ giving back in honor of child who passed from cancer

(WTAJ) — A non-profit continues their yearly tradition to provide for kids in need in memory of a boy who lost a courageous battle to cancer.

“Easter for Eli” is named after Eli Garrett, a 3-year-old child who passed away from Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in 2009.

In honor of Eli’s memory, Easter for Eli collected 40,000 baskets and $25,000 in gift cards for dozens of children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald houses in multiple states. Eli’s father and founder of Easter for Eli, Martin Garrett, thanked the community for being able to continue the opportunity.



“It’s just been great having the support and helping to share Eli’s legacy year after year, continue to reach our goals, and even pass our goals up, sharing Eli’s joy, and all these hospitals,” Martin Garrett said.

This year, the organization is only asking for gift cards and monetary donations. Those donations will be added to the baskets from last year, which were stored last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.