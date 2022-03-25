CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) is hosting a free kid’s fair with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 3 at the Young Peoples Community Center in Ebensburg.

This is open to children 12 and under. Along with a visit from the Easter Bunny, there will be a free lunch and crafts.

Parents and grandparents are encouraged to RSVP by calling 814-736-7339.

“This really is a fantastic event that I try to hold each year for our community,” Burns said. “There’s nothing quite like watching a child’s face light up when they see the Easter Bunny. If we can make even one child have a good time, or a memory they’ll hold on to, then this event will have been a success.”