CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Easter bunny will be making his way around Boalsburg and Allegheny Township on Saturday.

The Boalsburg Fire Company will be giving the Easter bunny a firetruck ride through the Boalsburg area at 1 p.m. Also, at about 10 a.m. the Easter bunny will be making its way through Allegheny Township.

Photo courtesy of Boalsburg Fire Department

Deputy Chief at Allegheny Fire Department Todd Glunt said that giving the Easter bunny rides is a good way to get the kids ready for Easter.

“Everybody’s been cooped up, and with crazy weather we’ve been having lately, everybody’s glad to be outside, kids love it, and we even have older people that love to see us coming by.”

You can check out the routes for the Boalsburg ride on the Boalsburg Fire Company Facebook page and for more information about the Allegheny Township one visit the Allegheny Township Fire Department Facebook page.