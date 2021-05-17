East Freedom man charged after plowing down street signs

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The North Woodbury Township Police charged 19-year-old, Charles Ray, for a series of vandalism, disorderly conduct and traffic citations.

Ray is accused of intentionally hitting and knocking down multiple street signs as well as pushing bleachers back 10 feet from the original spot on the baseball field at Central High School, according to the criminal complaint.

Ray has waived his court case to Thursday, May 20.