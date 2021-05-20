East Broad Top Railroad to start train excursions

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — East Broad Top Railroad in Orbisonia will be firing up train excursions for the community to enjoy next month.



Train rides on their M7 diesel locomotives will be offered starting June 11. The rides take you back in history through the scenic Aughwick Valley with options to ride in the open-air seating or reserve an entire car.



The train ride is an hour long and tickets are available now on East Broad Top’s website.

“This will be the first regular scheduled summer since 2011, meaning that you will be able to book a train Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays every other weekend, consistently, starting on June 11,” Director of Marketing and Sales Jonathan Smith said. “That hasn’t happened since they closed Christmas time in 2011.”

Smith said this another step to their full reopening that is expected to happen once their steam locomotive is back.