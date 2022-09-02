HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The East Broad Top Railroad (EBT) is receiving a $4,990 grant from The National Railway Historical Society (NRHS) to help preserve the railroad’s history.

The grant will allow East Broad Top Railroad a wide-format scanner, which will allow archives employees to digitize thousands of maps, architectural and engineering drawings into the National Historical Landmark’s document collection.

“The purchase of a wide-format scanner will add to the new information-technology infrastructure dedicated to the archives program for collections management and digitization,” Julie Rockwell, the EBT archivist, said. “Digitizing the railroad’s fragile maps and drawings is a priority both to protect them and to begin offering public access to the collection.”

East Broad Top was one of 21 awarded a grant this year. The NRHS provided $99,130 through its Railway Heritage Grant program.

Rockwell, who’s been with EBT since 2021, estimates that currently books, documents and other items take up between 3,500 to 5,000 feet of shelving. Being able to digitize some fragile track maps and drawings will allow for parts of the track to reopen, including some that haven’t been used since 1956.

“FEBT is grateful that the NRHS not only recognizes the significance of the East Broad Top as a historic site but also that the associated cache of extensive records and documents are worthy of proper preservation and truly complete the time capsule that is the EBT,” Andy Van Scyoc, President of the Friends of the East Broad Top, said.

East Broad Top Railroad is the only original narrow-gauge rail line to survive east of the Rocky Mountains. It was completed back in 1874 and was closed in 2011. For more information on the railroad, visit their website.