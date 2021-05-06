East Broad Top Railroad receives $100k grant

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Allegheny Foundation of Pittsburgh granted $100k to support the East Broad Top (EBT) Railroad’s rehabilitation of the Colgate Picnic Grove.

The Colgate Picnic Grove is a turnaround point for EBT’s steam-powered trains since 1961, according to a press release.

“This grant is unusual because the Allegheny Foundation concentrates its giving in

Southwestern Pennsylvania,” Jane Sheffield, a member of the EBT Foundation’s

Board of Directors and chair of its Development Committee, said in the press release. “That they were willing to stretch into central Pennsylvania to support this National Historic Landmark railroad in Huntingdon County is a terrific vote of confidence in the EBT Foundation and its

plans for reopening the East Broad Top.”

Brad Esposito, the EBT’s general manager, said the grant will let the railroad take much better advantage of Colgate Grove. He hopes to be able to schedule music performances, food tastings, holiday events and more there.

It’s reported a new platform will be constructed, and plans are being developed for a new pavilion.

“This grant will really help us expand what we can do in that area,” Esposito said.