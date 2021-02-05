East Broad Top Railroad discovers, disposes of antique dynamite explosives

ORBISONIA, HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Earlier this week, a historic railroad in our viewing area discovered antique explosives that were disposed of this afternoon.

The East Broad Top Railroad in Orbisonia, Huntingdon County, says their employees discovered five cases of decayed dynamite, that was estimated to be over 100 years old late last week.

Several emergency management officials in Huntington County, including Huntingdon County Commissioners, Huntingdon County Emergency Management Authority, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Authority, among others, developed a plan to dispose of the explosives.

The plan of action was to burn off the explosives, by igniting it. General Manager Brad Esposito says it helped “cook off any of the hazardous components of the dynamite.”

Esposito says the explosives were found in what they call an “Old Carpenter Shop.”

“It was in a portion of the building that had been used for storage for decades, it was a common thing 100 years ago for miners, the mines were stocked here back in the day,” Esposito said.

“It was a common material that railroads used to clear debris, from tracks and everything else.”

The Railroad company thanks many of the local fire departments and federal agencies for assisting on scene of the disposal of the explosives.