New Earthwalk Explorer exhibition to open at Heritage Discovery Center

The Earthwalk Explorer map is a new exhibition at the Heritage Discovery Center in Johnstown.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Area Heritage Association (JAHA) and The Learning Lamp announced a new temporary exhibition that will be located on the second floor of the Frank & Sylvia Pasquerilla Heritage Discovery Center.

The Earthwalk Explorer is a 16-foot long relief map of the eastern U.S. from North Carolina to New Hampshire that adults and children can walk on and explore through touch, according to a press release. It will be open June 18.

There will be projections of mountain ranges, forests, rivers and lakes, state borders, cities, trails and cultural features.

By putting their “feet to earth,” it’s reported that visitors can trek across the spines of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Alleghenies or Adirondacks. They can even follow the river valleys of the Susquehanna, James or Hudson.

The Explorer uses a horizontal scale of 1 inch = 3.88 miles, the release said.

The Learning Lamp led the effort to bring this exhibition to Johnstown with marketing support from the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The exhibit will be available through mid-August, and it is included in the regular admission ticket to the museum. Visitors are required to be wearing socks, which will also be available to purchase at the gift shop.

The Heritage Discovery Center’s hours are now from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

For more information on the Earthwalk Explorer or other information on the Heritage Discovery Center, you can visit the JAHA website.