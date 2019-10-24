Early morning St. Marys fire leaves 6 homeless

ST. MARYS, Pa (WTAJ) — An early morning house fire on Thursday, October 24 left six adult residents homeless on Brusselles Street in St. Marys.

Crews responded just before 8 a.m. and were able to put the fire out. One of the men had a minor injury but refused treatment.

The PA State Police Fire Marshal, St. Marys City Police and Crystal Fire Department investigated the cause, ruling it accidental. They report the first started due to an outlet overheating from the use of a space heater.

Damage is estimated to be over $100,000. The American Red Cross assisted.