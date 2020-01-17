Early morning house fire leaves local family without a home

COOPER TWP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in Cooper Township Friday morning just after 5 a.m.

The Winburne Fire Chief reports the fire began as a flue fire then spread into the walls and attic of the home on Old Route 53.

No injuries were reported although two adults and two kids lived in the home. Officials say the home is a total loss.

Winburne Fire Chief says the fire department is also accepting donations to help the family.

Here are the sizes provided for anyone who would like to help:

4-year-old boy: size 3T

11-year-old girl: 12 s/m, shoe size 4

Adult male: Large shirts, 30/32 pants, size 11 shoes

Adult female: Medium shirts, size 4 pants, size 6 shoes