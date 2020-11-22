Early morning house fire damages Altoona home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An early Saturday morning fire severely damaged a house in Altoona.

Firefighters were called to 108 Tenth Street shortly before 2:30 am.

According to a report on their Facebook page, fire crews could see heavy fire showing from across the city.

They say arrived within three minutes and managed to knock the bulk of the fire down.

But, a partial roof collapse forced them to evacuate, and no one was hurt.

The house was vacant and under renovation.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.