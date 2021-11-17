Early morning fire tears through Blair County barn

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters battled flames early Wednesday morning at a barn in Hollidaysburg.

Crews were first called to the scene off Tel Power road around 12:30 a.m. In all, nearly a dozen companies responded.

According to one firefighter on scene, the barn was fully involved when they arrived, forcing them to fight the flames from the outside.

The barn was used for storage, and no animals were inside when it caught fire. Additionally, nobody on scene during the blaze was injured.

A fire marshal has been called to investigate.